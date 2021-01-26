Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $832.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $333,037.94 and $832.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

