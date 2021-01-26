Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $3,994.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.29 or 0.00805626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.74 or 0.04217716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

