CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,294.60

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $29,294.60 and $1,629.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00052789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00286455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037493 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

