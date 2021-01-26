CryptoFranc One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,275.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $60,275.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.
About CryptoFranc
CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The Reddit community for CryptoFranc is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
Buying and Selling CryptoFranc
