Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.