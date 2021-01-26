Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of JKE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,967. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.52.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

