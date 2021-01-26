Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

