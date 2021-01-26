Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 877.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,078. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $169.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.