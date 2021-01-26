Csenge Advisory Group Sells 221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after purchasing an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,583. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

