CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 12th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CSWI opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.31. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $273,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $750,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

