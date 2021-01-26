Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Down 6.4%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 927,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 318,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $423.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

