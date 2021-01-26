Curio (CUR) Price Down 23.8% This Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Curio token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $557,373.54 and approximately $18,118.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00847273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.94 or 0.04490787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

