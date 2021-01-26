Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CW stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

