Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY 2026

After-Hours guidance at 6.00-6.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.