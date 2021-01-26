CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

