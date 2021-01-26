DA Davidson Boosts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $70.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,192. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,379 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Graco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

