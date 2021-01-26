Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Cut by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 4.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.95. 31,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

