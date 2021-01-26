Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.33. Danaher has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

