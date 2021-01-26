Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $137.50 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $130.00 to $137.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

DRI stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

