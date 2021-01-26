Dash Price Down 17.8% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $104.93 or 0.00325366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $579.18 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003836 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.01513212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,939,227 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars.

