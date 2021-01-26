Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.43 and last traded at $103.52. Approximately 2,552,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,237,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,449.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $3,397,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,836 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,351,327 shares of company stock worth $129,691,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

