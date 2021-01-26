Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $421,405.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00277889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,211,375 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.

