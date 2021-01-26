DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.57 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

