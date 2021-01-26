DeFi Bids One Day Volume Reaches $10,488.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $407,925.89 and approximately $10,488.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127164 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00274179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037730 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 46,540,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,867,272 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

