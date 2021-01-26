Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $6.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

DK opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $30.15.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

