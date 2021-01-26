Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 5.3%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 1,118,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,113,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Delek US by 7,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

