Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 10.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.98. 520,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 702,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.