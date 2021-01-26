DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading 92.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $10.62 or 0.00033505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $277.21 million and approximately $255,400.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00283107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036744 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

