DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.20

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 4954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $879.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,849.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

