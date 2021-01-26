Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 3,032 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 30,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 72,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 53,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 40,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after buying an additional 1,235,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

