Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

