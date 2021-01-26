Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

