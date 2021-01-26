Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) Trading Down 3.2%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 90,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 178,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$20.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (DAU.V) (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project covering an area of 410 square kilometers in Western Mali.

