Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Despegar.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:DESP opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 407.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

