Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

