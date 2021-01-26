Dev Protocol Price Hits $4.08 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00012799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $315,906.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008077 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

