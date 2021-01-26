Devery One Day Volume Reaches $9,871.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $150,656.38 and approximately $9,871.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00798763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.51 or 0.04260860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. The official website for Devery is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

