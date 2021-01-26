Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07. The firm has a market cap of C$32.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04.

About Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

