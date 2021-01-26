Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $800.00

Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L) (LON:DWHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 1,555 ($20.32), with a volume of 59 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,575 ($20.58).

The firm has a market cap of £51.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.75. Dewhurst plc (DWHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

