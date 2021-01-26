Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.42 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

