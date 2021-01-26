Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.89 ($62.22).

DLG opened at €53.10 ($62.47) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €45.64 and a 200 day moving average of €40.09. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €54.54 ($64.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93.

About Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F)

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

