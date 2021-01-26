Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

