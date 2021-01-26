Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $19.43 Average PT from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $595.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.