Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $4.34 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00776396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.18 or 0.04200470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017522 BTC.

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news.

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

