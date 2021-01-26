DNB Asset Management AS Has $275,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

