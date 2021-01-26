DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

VOYA stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

