DNB Asset Management AS Sells 976 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of VNET opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.