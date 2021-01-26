DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

