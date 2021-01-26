DNotes Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. DNotes has a market cap of $5,287.68 and $22,311.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DNotes has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

