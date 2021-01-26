Dock (DOCK) One Day Volume Tops $3.96 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.02 or 0.00852284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00052110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04439686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017704 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

